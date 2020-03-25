Back-to-Back Coronavirus PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions

Today’s PMQs was always going to be a special one, given it’s the last time Jeremy Corbyn will be blundering his way through to no real effect. However now it is also going to be remembered as one of the oddest in Parliament’s history due to a Corona-inspired double-billing.

PMQs will run on for an hour – effectively being two sessions back to back, giving MPs a greater opportunity to ask questions in the last session before Easter recess kicks in this afternoon. Today’s order paper lists the scheduled questions as:

Suzanne Webb (Con) Ben Bradley (Con) Gareth Thomas (Lab) Jane Stevenson (Con) Peter Kyle (Lab) Adam Afriyie (Con) Alexander Stafford (Con) Rob Butler (Con) Mr John Baron (Con) Scott Benton (Con)

Corbyn and Blackford will also get double their usual allocated questions (six and two questions). After the usual 30 minutes there will be a break to rotate MPs in the chamber, allowing more in while enforcing social distancing. More choreography than Strictly Come Dancing…

UPDATE: Watch the Speaker announce Coronavirus changes to PMQs: