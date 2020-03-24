Labour Candidate Arrested in Spanish Swimming Pool for Breaching Quarantine

The senseless British tourist seen being arrested in a Facebook video which has gove viral has been identified as Labour councillor, Unison staff member, and three time Labour Party parliamentary candidate, Joanne Rust. Last week she was dramatically arrested having been dragged from a swimming pool in Tenerife for breeching Spain’s strict hotels quarantine rules.

When questioned by MailOnline, she refused to apologise for her behaviour instead choosing to blame her tour operators for her “failed holiday in the Canary Islands”. Rust, who has stood for the Labour Party in North West Norfolk in the last three elections, spent a night in police custody following her arrest. She flew back to the UK over the weekend…