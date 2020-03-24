Boris’ Address was a Box-Office Smash

New figures out this morning reveal Boris’s address to the nation last night, announcing Britain’s first peace-time lockdown, was seen by at least 27 million people. That’s just from BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News figures…

Add in BBC iPlayer, Youtube and No. 10’s social media live streams and Boris is looking at one of the most-watched broadcasts in British TV history. Just for good measure, every British resident with a mobile phone will also be receiving a text from the Government today informing them of the new measures…

Historic times…
mdi-tag-outline Coronavirus
mdi-account-multiple-outline Boris Johnson
mdi-timer March 24 2020 @ 11:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story