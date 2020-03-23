SNP’s Isolation Infighting

Sturgeon allies Philippa Whitford MP and Jeane Freeman MSP have, unusually for the SNP, launched a very public spat against their colleague John Mason MSP, who on Friday Tweeted that his surgeries will remain open in his office, and is “happy to do home visits.”

Senior members of his own party couldn’t resist publicly condemning his anti-public health approach:

Over the weekend Mason, an eccentric and devoutly baptist Member of the Scottish Parliament, declared churches should remain open, writing on Facebook “Surely we should be bold, take risks, and trust in Jesus?” Guido prefers Mason’s colleagues’ preference of trusting in Professor Chris Whitty…
