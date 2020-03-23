SNP’s Isolation Infighting

Sturgeon allies Philippa Whitford MP and Jeane Freeman MSP have, unusually for the SNP, launched a very public spat against their colleague John Mason MSP, who on Friday Tweeted that his surgeries will remain open in his office, and is “happy to do home visits.”

OFFICE AND SURGERIES. My staff & I are keen to be as available as possible to constituents (individuals & businesses) so we’re keeping our office open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. All my surgeries will now be in my office. Mondays 2pm; Fridays 5pm. Happy to do home visits if needed — John Mason (@JohnMasonMSP) March 20, 2020

Senior members of his own party couldn’t resist publicly condemning his anti-public health approach:

Can I suggest you should be setting an EXAMPLE! - NOT putting your staff and constituents at risk of #COVID19 #StayAtHomeSaveLives 😡🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/9HpW6hcZNx — Dr Philippa Whitford (@Dr_PhilippaW) March 22, 2020

John please don’t do this. Follow the clear health guidance - you are neither an exception nor exceptional. https://t.co/hOX2wAuBuk — Jeane Freeman (@JeaneF1MSP) March 23, 2020

Over the weekend Mason, an eccentric and devoutly baptist Member of the Scottish Parliament, declared churches should remain open, writing on Facebook “Surely we should be bold, take risks, and trust in Jesus?” Guido prefers Mason’s colleagues’ preference of trusting in Professor Chris Whitty…