Seb Corbyn Self Isolates

Whilst some politicians’ family members, like Stanley Johnson, struggle to follow public health guidance, Corbyn’s son is going into self-isolation after succumbing to Coronavirus-like symptoms. Spending all day inside shouldn’t be too unpleasant in his £650,000 Airbnb apartment

Seb’s boss, John McDonnell, insists his team have been working from home since last Tuesday

Corbyn Jnr. also claims he has not seen his dad since contracting the virus, once again reiterates how the 70+ need to self-isolate to stay healthy – something Corbyn is refusing to do. Meanwhile Corbyn’s other son, Tommy, is using the Coronavirus pandemic to flog his ‘National Hemp Service’ business…
