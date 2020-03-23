Salmond Acquitted of all 14 Charges
Alex Salmond has been acquitted of 14 charges of sexual and indecent assault by a majority of the jury in every case. Alex Salmond gets off…
- Charge 1 (indecent assault of Woman A) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 2 (sexual assault of Woman A) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 3 (indecent assault of Woman B) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 4 (sexual assault of Woman C) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 5 (sexual assault of Woman D) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 6 was withdrawn by the Crown
- Charge 7 (sexual assault of Woman F) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 8 (sexual assault of Woman F with intent to rape) Not Proven by majority
- Charge 9 (sexual assault of Woman G) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 10 (sexual assault of Woman G) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 11 (sexual assault of Woman H) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 12 (attempted rape of Woman H) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 13 (sexual assault of Woman J) Not Guilty by majority
- Charge 14 (sexual assault of Woman K) Not Guilty by majority
The trial is over; Salmond thanked the jury and has left the court
UPDATE: SNP MP Kenny MacAskill immediately calls for resignations