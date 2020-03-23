Read Details: Boris Announces Full UK-Wide Lockdown

Boris has announced people will be barred from leaving their homes to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Brits will only be able to go out to:

Shop for basic necessities

Exercise once a day

Any medical need or to provide care

Travel to and from work

The Government will be enforcing:

All shops selling non-essential goods are to close, along with places of worship, libraries and outdoor gyms.

Stopping all public gatherings of more than 2 people.

All social events – including weddings, baptism (funerals will be permitted)

Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed

The police will have the ability to fine and disperse rule breakers

“We will beat the Coronavirus and we will beat it together”