Read Details: Boris Announces Full UK-Wide Lockdown

Boris has announced people will be barred from leaving their homes to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Brits will only be able to go out to:

  • Shop for basic necessities
  • Exercise once a day
  • Any medical need or to provide care
  • Travel to and from work

The Government will be enforcing:

  • All shops selling non-essential goods are to close, along with places of worship, libraries and outdoor gyms.
  • Stopping all public gatherings of more than 2 people.
  • All social events – including weddings, baptism (funerals will be permitted)
  • Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed
  • The police will have the ability to fine and disperse rule breakers

“We will beat the Coronavirus and we will beat it together”
