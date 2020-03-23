Read Details: Boris Announces Full UK-Wide Lockdown
Boris has announced people will be barred from leaving their homes to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Brits will only be able to go out to:
- Shop for basic necessities
- Exercise once a day
- Any medical need or to provide care
- Travel to and from work
The Government will be enforcing:
- All shops selling non-essential goods are to close, along with places of worship, libraries and outdoor gyms.
- Stopping all public gatherings of more than 2 people.
- All social events – including weddings, baptism (funerals will be permitted)
- Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed
- The police will have the ability to fine and disperse rule breakers
“We will beat the Coronavirus and we will beat it together”