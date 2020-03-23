Which MPs are Self-Isolating?

18 MPs are now self-isolating.

Guido brings you a rolling list of MPs known to be in self-isolation…

March 19

  • Ben Everitt

March 18

  • Lucy Frazer

March 17

  • Siobhan Baillie
  • Darren Jones
  • Julie Marson
  • Oliver Dowden

March 16

  • Giles Watling
  • Andrew Gwynne
  • Mary Foy
  • Virendra Sharma
  • Bell Ribeiro-Addy
  • Kate Osborne – Confirmed case

March 13

  • Nadia Whittome
  • Andrea Jenkyns
  • Chloe Smith
  • Alexander Stafford
  • Olivia Blake
  • Dehenna Davison
  • James Brokenshire
  • Lisa Cameron

March 12

  • Alex Chalk
  • William Wragg
  • Ruth Edwards

March 11

  • Anne-Marie Trevelyan – tested negative for Coronavirus on March 12, however is self-isolating for a further seven days on medical advice.
  • Lloyd Russell-Moyle – Confirmed case
  • Andrew Bridgen
  • Charles Walker
  • Edward Argar
  • Rachael Maskell

March 8

  • Nadine Dorries – Confirmed Case

Let Guido know if he’s missed anyone…
