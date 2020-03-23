Which MPs are Self-Isolating?
18 MPs are now self-isolating.
Guido brings you a rolling list of MPs known to be in self-isolation…
March 19
March 18
March 17
- Siobhan Baillie
- Darren Jones
- Julie Marson
- Oliver Dowden
March 16
- Giles Watling
- Andrew Gwynne
- Mary Foy
- Virendra Sharma
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy
-
Kate Osborne – Confirmed case
March 13
- Nadia Whittome
- Andrea Jenkyns
-
Chloe Smith
-
Alexander Stafford
- Olivia Blake
-
Dehenna Davison
- James Brokenshire
- Lisa Cameron
March 12
-
Alex Chalk
-
William Wragg
- Ruth Edwards
March 11
-
Anne-Marie Trevelyan – tested negative for Coronavirus on March 12, however is self-isolating for a further seven days on medical advice.
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle – Confirmed case
-
Andrew Bridgen
-
Charles Walker
-
Edward Argar
-
Rachael Maskell
March 8
-
Nadine Dorries – Confirmed Case
