Which MPs are Self-Isolating?

18 MPs are now self-isolating.

Guido brings you a rolling list of MPs known to be in self-isolation…

March 19

Ben Everitt

March 18

Lucy Frazer

March 17

Siobhan Baillie

Darren Jones

Julie Marson

Oliver Dowden

March 16

Giles Watling

Andrew Gwynne

Mary Foy

Virendra Sharma

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Kate Osborne – Confirmed case

March 13

Nadia Whittome

Andrea Jenkyns

Chloe Smith

Alexander Stafford

Olivia Blake

Dehenna Davison

James Brokenshire

Lisa Cameron

March 12

Alex Chalk

William Wragg

Ruth Edwards

March 11

Anne-Marie Trevelyan – tested negative for Coronavirus on March 12, however is self-isolating for a further seven days on medical advice.

– tested negative for Coronavirus on March 12, however is self-isolating for a further seven days on medical advice. Lloyd Russell-Moyle – Confirmed case

Andrew Bridgen

Charles Walker

Edward Argar

Rachael Maskell

March 8

Nadine Dorries – Confirmed Case

