Lindsay Hoyle Introduces New Social-Distancing Voting

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle updated the House today on new rules to deal with Coronavirus. Guido has compiled a handy list:

Parliament advises members and staff to work remotely where possible

Social distancing in the chamber

Video conferencing for committee proceedings being worked on as a matter of priority over the Easter Recess.

Number of catering areas have been closed. Only the tea room, terrace cafeteria, members, debate, and dispatch box, remain open. Social distancing is being implemented in the venues and takeaway options encouraged.

Sale of alcohol in House of Commons has been ended.

Divisions will now have staggered alphabetical entry for members. A division may now take between 30 and 40 minutes to take place in this way.

Members must think twice before putting down multiple questions.

Further changes may be needed.

The Commons continues trying to limp on as the country shuts down…