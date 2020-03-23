Government to Attach Six Month Check Amendment to Emergency Legislation

To the relief of almost everyone across the political divide – from Labour MPs to David Davis, from The Guardian to Robert Peston – it has emerged this morning that the Government will add extra checks to its emerging Coronavirus legislation via an amendment being tabled this afternoon. Even with an 80 seat majority, they can still be bowed to pressure…

The emergency legislation, which already had a sunset clause of two years, will now require a review by MPs every six months. Given the bill gives the power to the police to detain people and place them in isolation, and enforce a national quarantine, it is the bare minimum requirement…