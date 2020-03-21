Majority of the Public Have Confidence in Boris

Contrary to what you might expect if you only read Guardian columnists suffering from *BDS or spend too much time on Twitter, the public are in the majority confident that the Prime Minister is making the right decisions when it comes to Coronavirus. Despite Nicola Sturgeon’s grandstanding and Sadiq Khan’s opportunism neither of them command anywhere as near as much confidence. As ever, the twitterati and chattering classes are not reflective of Britain…

*Boris Derangement Syndrome