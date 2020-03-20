Winning New Format for Question Time

As Guido revealed earlier this week, the BBC’s flagship debate programme Question Time was to go ahead last night without an audience for the first time in its 41 year history, as well as spread out panellists demonstrating social distancing. What resulted was one of the most watchable editions of the programme, as well as one of the most informative, detailed and least partisan discussions Question Time has broadcast. Even Corbynites couldn’t claim the audience was full of Tory stooges…

The show’s new partisan-free audience went down very well with viewers

With the Doctor endorsing their new format, BBC producers should hopefully sit up and listen…
