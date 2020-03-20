Who Are the ‘Key Workers’?

Yesterday the Government finally released their definition of ‘key workers’, whose children will be “prioritised for education provision”. Today Guido brings you an easily-digestible list…

Health and social care

Includes doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers, care workers, and other frontline health and social care staff including volunteers;

support and specialist staff required to maintain the UK’s health and social care sector;

those working as part of the health and social care supply chain, including producers and distributors of medicines and medical and personal protective equipment.

Education and childcare

Includes nursery and teaching staff, social workers and specialist education professionals who must remain active during the COVID-19 response to deliver this approach.

Key public services

Includes those essential to the running of the justice system, religious staff, charities and workers delivering key frontline services, those responsible for the management of the deceased, and journalists and broadcasters who are providing public service broadcasting.

Local and national government

Only includes those administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the COVID-19 response or delivering essential public services such as the payment of benefits, including in government agencies and arms-length bodies.

Food and other necessary goods

Includes those involved in food production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery

those essential to the provision of other key goods (e.g. hygienic and veterinary medicines).

Public safety and national security

Includes police and support staff, Ministry of Defence civilians, contractor and armed forces personnel (those critical to the delivery of key defence and national security outputs and essential to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic),

fire and rescue service employees (including support staff),

National Crime Agency staff, those maintaining border security, prison and probation staff and other national security roles, including those overseas.

Transport

Includes those who will keep the air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response, including those working on transport systems through which supply chains pass.

Utilities, communication and financial services