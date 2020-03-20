What Scientists Think About School Closures

Earlier this week Sir Patrick Vallence told the Health Select Committee that schools had not been closed because of the side effects. The scientific advice it has been receiving has just been published, along with its supporting evidence, which goes further to explain the Government’s hesitation.
Three weeks ago the SAGE sub group, Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Behaviour (SPI-B) released advice pointing to the experience of Japan, as well as predictions of “unexpected displacement of activity“. The Scientists concluded:
“SPI-B have a consensus view that school closures will be highly disruptive and likely to present an unequal burden to different sections of society. Our understanding of reports from Japan is that there is growing discontent around the policy. Isolation of entire households also poses a substantial, and unequal, burden on those affected.”
The scientists also advised:
The advice concluded by saying:
“The importance of schools during a crisis should not be overlooked. This includes:
Acting as a source of emotional support for children
Providing education (e.g. on hand hygiene) which is conveyed back to families
Provision of social service (e.g. free school meals, monitoring wellbeing)
Acting as a point of leadership and communication within communities.”
The closing schools debate isn’t just live in Japan and the UK. Virologists in Belgium are arguing about the wisdom of closing schools, French speaking schools have closed and Flemish speaking ones are open. Government will be hoping its scientists more dire warnings do not come true…