Long-Bailey Supporter Calls for ‘Labour Jihad’

Labour’s leadership election has become much more subdued due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with their announcement event (due on April 4) being cancelled; however the zeal of Rebecca Long-Bailey’s hard left supporters hasn’t softened. Messages sent last night in the ‘LDN for RLB’ WhatsApp group – used to organise Labour members campaigning for Rebecca for Leader – show Long-Bailey’s activists calling for a “Real Labour Jehad (sic) to bring equality for all”. An unfortunate campaign slogan…

One Becky supporter voiced his (mild) concern, that there are “negative connotations with that word, mate. Context-wise yeah I agree.” With another activist warning that “it only takes one person with a grudge to join the group and put it all over Twitter…. Imagine the bloody fauxtrage from the sensibles”. Just imagine…

The group’s admin info links to the official campaigns guide setting out the groups’ guidelines, asking participants to both stay on topic, and be respectful and tolerant. Some of Becky’s fans clearly don’t understand the rules…