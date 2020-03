The former Labour MP for Lincoln shared some sage advice for her successor last night, in two now-deleted tweets. Karen Lee, who served as the city’s MP until 2019, suggested organising a ‘two-hour public engagement event’ in ‘a public venue with a large capacity’, for local people to gather together in one room and hear from local authorities. Perhaps she’d like to invite the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions as well?

There’s a reason she’s a former MP…