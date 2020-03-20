Bored MPs See WhatsApp Activity Going Through The roof

The coronavirus epidemic is starting to have some irritating side effects for MPs, who are suddenly seeing Whatsapp activity shoot through the roof as a result of their isolated colleagues increased phone activity from their home. Guido hears that hundreds of messages are barraging Tory MPs from other Tory MPs sent both late at night and early in the morning, pelting other MPs and patient SpAds with questions and suggestions. One MP tells Guido they’re glad Maria Caulfield is going off to work in the NHS because it might mean she’ll contribute less in their groups…