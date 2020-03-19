Tories Reach Highest Poll Standing Since 1983

Boris Johnson has now matched Margaret Thatcher’s polling hight of 52% of the country backing the Conservatives. Lady T reached that hight in three polls – one in October 1987 and two in May 1983. A new poll by Ipsos MORI, the fieldwork for which concluded on Monday, has found that Boris rose by five points since the General Election to hit 52%. This is despite the same poll finding 69% of the country believes the economic condition of the country to worsen over the next year…

Boris’ personal satisfaction matches that of his party, at 52% (another rise of five points) while just 38% of people are dissatisfied with his performance (down by six points). Jeremy Corbyn, on the other hand, sees satisfaction at 19% and his dissatisfied rating drop slightly to 68%. Yet again stressing that Twitter and Britain are not the same thing…