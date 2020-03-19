Suzanne Moore Fires Back in Continuing Guardian Trans Row

After an editorial conference descended into chaos at the start of this month, relations at The Guardian have gone from bad to worse. 338 staff have asked for a response on how the paper will address concerns after a third trans employee quit the company in less than a year.

“As employees across the Guardian, we are deeply distressed by the resignation of another trans colleague in the UK, the third in less than a year. We feel it is critical that the Guardian do more to become a safe and welcoming workplace for trans and non-binary people. We are also disappointed in the Guardian’s repeated decision to publish anti-trans views. We are proud to work at a newspaper which supports human rights and gives voice to people underrepresented in the media. But the pattern of publishing transphobic content has interfered with our work and cemented our reputation as a publication hostile to trans rights and trans employees. We strongly support trans equality and want to see the Guardian live up to its values and do the same. We look forward to working with Guardian leadership to address these pressing concerns, and request a response.”

Columnist Suzanne Moore proceeded to publish the names of every signatory on twitlonger.com, unleashing hell in the office and incoherently ranting:

“Here it is .You do what you want with this info. I.was denounced on a room of 200.when I was not there. This letter does not name me but associates my articles with walkouts. I have never heard of most of these people”

One staff member, with a complete lack of self-awarenesss, tells Guido “It’s just so nasty of her”. “Everyone is just trying to do their f*****g jobs and now they’re being bombarded… people on the list helming the coronavirus coverage [are] getting f**kloads of abuse.” The list of people, who apparently did not want to openly put their name to denouncing Suzanne, is of mainly lowly employees and non-editors, along with Owen Jones of course…