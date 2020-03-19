Rees-Mogg: if Piers Morgan Wants to Say “Silly Things and Look Foolish” it’s up to Him

Unsurprisingly, when Jacob Rees-Mogg used business questions this morning to call out misinformation being spread by one specific provocative commentator, Piers was never going to take it lying down. Since Mogg’s comments, the GMB presenter has hit back on Twitter:

Wow. Is that the same Rees-Mogg who had to be benched during the election campaign for saying Grenfell victims lacked ‘common sense’? And what ‘misinformation’ have I been spreading exactly, given the Govt is now doing almost all the things I urged it to a week ago? https://t.co/LBeEMCASdh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 19, 2020

Guido wonders whether ITV plans on following the BBC’s lead and slimming down certain programmes during the outbreak…