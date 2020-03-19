Lord Speaker Retreats to the Country, Urging Colleagues to Follow Medical Advice

The (82 year-old) Lord Speaker Norman Fowler will announce later today that he is moving out of the capital to return to his Isle of Wight home, effective immediately. Guido understands that his immediate deputy, septuagenarian Senior Deputy Speaker Lord McFall has already retreated to Scotland, so woolsack duties in the chamber will be taken on by the Lord Speaker’s third deputy, The (57 year-old) Earl of Kinnoull. Fowler will continue to decide on urgent questions and make other decisions about the running of the Lords remotely…

Lords sources are hoping this example will encourage the more obstinate and vulnerable members to stop coming in to work. Guido understands aides this week have been spending a lot of time trying to convince elderly peers to stay away. In his speech later today, Fowler will reference the HIV/AIDS crisis, emphasising the importance of following medical advice. Lords would do well to listen…

UPDATE: Perhaps the Government should have listened to the advice of the Lord Speaker before it appointed 70-year-old Gerry Grimstone as a new investment minister yesterday…