London Begins Locking Down

No fewer than seven papers splash Guido’s London lock down exclusive this morning. Guido now hears the government is informing industry and corporations that the impending plans will be announced this Friday, with implementation of ‘lockdown’ measures over the following few days. It’s understood the military will not be involved in enforcement…

Intra-city travel is already shutting down, with TfL last night announcing a raft of measures to be introduced over the next two days, including:

  • Running reduced services for critical workers, with trains every 4 minutes
  • Closure of the Waterloo & City Line
  • No Night Tube
  • Fewer bus services
  • The closure of 40 underground stations

See the list of station closures in full below…

Bakerloo line:

  • Lambeth North
  • Regents Park
  • Warwick Avenue
  • Kilburn Park
  • Charing Cross

Central line:

  • Holland Park
  • Queensway
  • Lancaster Gate
  • Chancery Lane
  • Redbridge

Circle line:

  • Bayswater
  • Great Portland Street
  • Barbican

District line:

  • Bow Road
  • Stepney Green
  • Mansion House
  • Temple
  • St James’s Park
  • Gloucester Road

Jubilee line: 

  • Swiss Cottage
  • St John’s Wood
  • Bermondsey
  • Southwark

Northern line:

  • Tuffnell Park
  • Chalk Farm
  • Mornington Crescent
  • Goodge Street
  • Borough
  • Clapham South
  • Tooting Bec
  • South Wimbledon
  • Hampstead

Piccadilly line:

  • Caledonian Road
  • Arsenal
  • Covent Garden
  • Hyde Park Corner
  • Bounds Green
  • Manor House

Victoria line:

  • Pimlico
  • Blackhorse Road
mdi-tag-outline Coronavirus TfL
mdi-timer March 19 2020 @ 09:01 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story