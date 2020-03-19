London Begins Locking Down

No fewer than seven papers splash Guido’s London lock down exclusive this morning. Guido now hears the government is informing industry and corporations that the impending plans will be announced this Friday, with implementation of ‘lockdown’ measures over the following few days. It’s understood the military will not be involved in enforcement…

Intra-city travel is already shutting down, with TfL last night announcing a raft of measures to be introduced over the next two days, including:

Running reduced services for critical workers, with trains every 4 minutes

Closure of the Waterloo & City Line

No Night Tube

Fewer bus services

The closure of 40 underground stations

See the list of station closures in full below…

Bakerloo line:

Lambeth North

Regents Park

Warwick Avenue

Kilburn Park

Charing Cross

Central line:

Holland Park

Queensway

Lancaster Gate

Chancery Lane

Redbridge

Circle line:

Bayswater

Great Portland Street

Barbican

District line:

Bow Road

Stepney Green

Mansion House

Temple

St James’s Park

Gloucester Road

Jubilee line:

Swiss Cottage

St John’s Wood

Bermondsey

Southwark

Northern line:

Tuffnell Park

Chalk Farm

Mornington Crescent

Goodge Street

Borough

Clapham South

Tooting Bec

South Wimbledon

Hampstead

Piccadilly line:

Caledonian Road

Arsenal

Covent Garden

Hyde Park Corner

Bounds Green

Manor House

Victoria line: