London Begins Locking Down
No fewer than seven papers splash Guido’s London lock down exclusive this morning. Guido now hears the government is informing industry and corporations that the impending plans will be announced this Friday, with implementation of ‘lockdown’ measures over the following few days. It’s understood the military will not be involved in enforcement…
Intra-city travel is already shutting down, with TfL last night announcing a raft of measures to be introduced over the next two days, including:
- Running reduced services for critical workers, with trains every 4 minutes
- Closure of the Waterloo & City Line
- No Night Tube
- Fewer bus services
- The closure of 40 underground stations
See the list of station closures in full below…
Bakerloo line:
- Lambeth North
- Regents Park
- Warwick Avenue
- Kilburn Park
- Charing Cross
Central line:
- Holland Park
- Queensway
- Lancaster Gate
- Chancery Lane
- Redbridge
Circle line:
- Bayswater
- Great Portland Street
- Barbican
District line:
- Bow Road
- Stepney Green
- Mansion House
- Temple
- St James’s Park
- Gloucester Road
Jubilee line:
- Swiss Cottage
- St John’s Wood
- Bermondsey
- Southwark
Northern line:
- Tuffnell Park
- Chalk Farm
- Mornington Crescent
- Goodge Street
- Borough
- Clapham South
- Tooting Bec
- South Wimbledon
- Hampstead
Piccadilly line:
- Caledonian Road
- Arsenal
- Covent Garden
- Hyde Park Corner
- Bounds Green
- Manor House
Victoria line: