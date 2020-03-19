Calls for Lobby to be Televised in Response to Coronavirus

There’s nothing like a global crisis to get people to change their perspectives on the world. Guido is delighted to see some fellow journalists now understanding the needs of a modern democracy, backing broadcasting No. 10 press briefings; ensuring information can get through to the public properly. Time to ditch the archaic filtering, spin, and delay the typical private embargoed briefings create…

After today’s lobby briefing – in which the PM’s official spokesman u-turned on the PM’s words yesterday and said there is “zero prospect” of restrictions on travelling in or out of London – both journalists from BBC Newsnight and the FT have called for the briefings to now be televised to “maximise chance of these messages getting through.”

On the topic of the Lobby, for the benefit of the more clueless members of the cartel who claim Guido’s write up of Downing Street’s Lobby truce broke an ‘on background’ restriction, Communications Director Lee Cain agreed after the event to allow his “time for a truce talk” to be on the record. You only had to ask…