Tories Restrict MPs in Chamber for PMQs

Tory Whips have issued a diktat that only those MPs who are on order paper for Northern Ireland Questions or Prime Minister’s Questions Should be in the chamber for PMQs today. It will be a very thin chamber…

In a message to Tory MPs, the Deputy Chief Whip said

In order to ensure that we follow the advice being give to the public, it has been decided that only people on the Order Paper should be in the Chamber for both Northern Ireland and Prime Ministers Questions. We respectfully ask you to adhere to this message.

The Government is finally following their own social distancing advice…

UPDATE: If MPs abide by their whips’ advice, the only Tories in the chamber other than Boris should be:

Ben Everitt

Mary Robinson

Rob Butler

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Damian Hinds

Edward Timpson

Felicity Buchan

Stephen Hammond

Andy Carter

Antony Higginbotham

Miss Sarah Dines

Gareth Bacon

Dr Andrew Murrison

UPDATE II: Labour whips have now issued a similar diktat, asking that “If you are not on the order paper or seeking to get called could you please not come into the chamber. If you are in the chamber could you please space yourselves out.” It’s going to look very odd…