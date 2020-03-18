PMQs Live Chat: Who’s Asking The Questions?
Today’s PMQs is set to be unlike any other, with almost-empty Tory benches as ordered by party whips, and mostly empty Labour ones. Those set to ask a question are…
- Rob Butler (Con)
- Brendan Clarke-Smith (Con)
- Damian Hinds (Con)
- Edward Timpson (Con)
- Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Lab)
- Felicity Buchan (Con)
- Stephen Hammond (Con)
- Chris Bryant (Lab)
- Andy Carter (Con)
- Antony Higginbotham (Con)
- Miss Sarah Dines (Con)
- Florence Eshalomi (Lab)
- Neale Hanvey (SNP)
- Gareth Bacon (Con)
- Dr Andrew Murrison (Con)
