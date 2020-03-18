PMQs Live Chat: Who’s Asking The Questions?

Today’s PMQs is set to be unlike any other, with almost-empty Tory benches as ordered by party whips, and mostly empty Labour ones. Those set to ask a question are…

Rob Butler (Con)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Con)

Damian Hinds (Con)

Edward Timpson (Con)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Lab)

Felicity Buchan (Con)

Stephen Hammond (Con)

Chris Bryant (Lab)

Andy Carter (Con)

Antony Higginbotham (Con)

Miss Sarah Dines (Con)

Florence Eshalomi (Lab)

Neale Hanvey (SNP)

Gareth Bacon (Con)

Dr Andrew Murrison (Con)

