PMQs Live Chat: Who’s Asking The Questions?

Today’s PMQs is set to be unlike any other, with almost-empty Tory benches as ordered by party whips, and mostly empty Labour ones. Those set to ask a question are…

  • Rob Butler (Con)
  • Brendan Clarke-Smith (Con)
  • Damian Hinds (Con)
  • Edward Timpson (Con)
  • Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Lab)
  • Felicity Buchan (Con)
  • Stephen Hammond (Con)
  • Chris Bryant (Lab)
  • Andy Carter (Con)
  • Antony Higginbotham (Con)
  • Miss Sarah Dines (Con)
  • Florence Eshalomi (Lab)
  • Neale Hanvey (SNP)
  • Gareth Bacon (Con)
  • Dr Andrew Murrison (Con)

Comments in the comments…
