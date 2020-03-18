Moran Disowns Lib Dems’ Revoke Article 50 Policy

Guido readers may be surprised to learn that both Labour and LibDems still have leadership elections going on throughout the Coronavirus outbreak – albeit with only one candidate properly participating in the latter’s. Layla Moran’s latest stance is that the party’s 2019 pledge to revoke Article 50 without a referendum should they form a government “lost the trust of voters”; and that hyping Jo Swinson’s chances of being the next Prime Minister was not credible. If Layla followed Guido she’d have know this months ago…

Moran claims that the LibDems’ national image is “broken” as a result of the policies she argued for – and for which she was booed for pushing on Question Time – and she is now the right person to take the party forwards. The LibDems would be mad to elect her, which gives her a very strong chance…