London Could Soon Enter Lockdown With Travel Restrictions

As Guido hinted yesterday, two sources have indicated that the Government is now actively considering putting London into lockdown – restricting travel via public transport into and out of the city. Sadiq Khan – who as Mayor of London attends some COBRA meetings – hinted that week-day TFL timetables being stripped down to Sunday services could come into play as soon as this weekend. Restrictions on travel to only those with a valid need could coincide.



It is well known that London is already the UK’s hotspot, with places like Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Southwark and Lambeth home to a large number of cases. A stretcher manned by hazmat clad medical professionals was seen on South Harrow High Street yesterday, taking a presumed Coronavirus patient to a waiting ambulance.

London may start to look a lot more European in its coronavirus response very soon…