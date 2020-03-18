Beeb Slims Down for Coronavirus

It’s all change at the BBC as new hardline Covid-19 policy sweeps across the organisation. From today, BBC News has retreated to become a ‘core news’ service. PoliticsLive‘s socially distanced edition yesterday seemed to not go down well, as from today the show has been taken off air. The Andrew Neil Show, HARDtalk, Newswatch, and The Travel Show have also been suspended…

The new core service model is from today replacing some programmes on BBC Two, including Victoria Derbyshire and Politics Live, the teams of which will switch to working to “support the core operation”. Newsnight and The Andrew Marr Show have survived the cull, however, will be operating with a reduced team. Last night’s Newsnight saw guests wearing their BBC lanyards, having had to put on their microphones themselves…

Employees working at the Beeb have been told to keep an empty desk between each other, while many others are working from home. Media Guido will be watching with interest to see how much content the BBC can still pump out with a less bloated workforce…