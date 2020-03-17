Tories Twice as Likely to Have Sexy Self-Isolation

In polling questions Guido suspects respondents weren’t answering entirely truthfully, The Times have found that only 3% of people will bonk to pass the time while self-isolating; with Tories twice as likely than Labour or Lib Dems. Guido thinks some men are in for a disappointment, as 5% of them say they will, versus only 2% of women…

Employers won’t be too happy to see 32% of people plan on watching to television to pass the time, as opposed to only 17% who will ‘continue to work from home’. 6% claim they’ll take up gardening. Unfortunately for Corbyn, though, his self-isolation means he can’t go to his allotment…

The Times also find that despite the now-common scenes of empty supermarket shelves, 83% of people claim they haven’t purchased more supplies than they otherwise would have because of the virus outbreak.

Boris still has a slight net positive rating over his handling of Coronavirus – 39% saying he is up to the job versus 37% not – however the majority of people say the government has not responded fast enough and should have done more. Most starkly, 55% of people now say Coronavirus is the most important issue facing the country, with the NHS a distant second on 7%