Why Schools Have Not Been Shut

As the number of tested Coronavirus cases in the UK rises by 407 to 1,950, and the Government admits 55,000 is a reasonable true estimate, Sir Patrick Vallance is appearing before the Health and Social Care Committee. Under questioning from Tory MP Dean Russell, the Chief Scientific Officer explained why schools have not been closed at this point.

Closing schools is lower down the list of interventions in terms of the effect they have.

It produces complicated, damaging side effects, such as children going to stay with grandparents.

Creates a problem for the workforce in the NHS as many parents work in the health service.

Countries that have been more successful in dealing with the virus, like Singapore and Taiwan, have not closed schools.

However, the measure remains on the table…