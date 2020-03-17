MPs Whose Conditions Mean They’ll Have to Stay At Home

It’s not just septuagenarians and above who have been strongly advised to work from home, stop having friends and family to their houses, and to stop mixing in the community. The new Government advice now applied to all those with health conditions that entitle them to the NHS flu vaccine. This covers significantly more MPs than the 24 Guido highlighted yesterday…
Any MPs, therefore with the following conditions should now be bracing to spend 12 weeks social distancing:
Whilst many MPs are not open about private medical conditions, famously both Theresa May and Diane Abbott have diabetes, so does the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle; John McDonnell has a heart condition after suffering a heart attack in 2013; and Stroud MP Siobhan Baillie is currently pregnant.
As Guido revealed yesterday, the Government is expected to cancel votes and just nod through votes with a small proportional cohort of around 40 remaining MPs…