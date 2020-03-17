MPs Whose Conditions Mean They’ll Have to Stay At Home

It’s not just septuagenarians and above who have been strongly advised to work from home, stop having friends and family to their houses, and to stop mixing in the community. The new Government advice now applied to all those with health conditions that entitle them to the NHS flu vaccine. This covers significantly more MPs than the 24 Guido highlighted yesterday…

Any MPs, therefore with the following conditions should now be bracing to spend 12 weeks social distancing:

Chronic (long-term) respiratory diseases, such as asthma

Chronic heart disease, such as heart failure

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease, such as hepatitis

Chronic neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), a learning disability or cerebral palsy

Diabetes

Problems with your spleen – for example, sickle cell disease or if you have had your spleen removed

A weakened immune system as the result of conditions such as HIV and AIDS, or medicines such as steroid tablets or chemotherapy

Being seriously overweight (a BMI of 40 or above)

Whilst many MPs are not open about private medical conditions, famously both Theresa May and Diane Abbott have diabetes, so does the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle; John McDonnell has a heart condition after suffering a heart attack in 2013; and Stroud MP Siobhan Baillie is currently pregnant.

As Guido revealed yesterday, the Government is expected to cancel votes and just nod through votes with a small proportional cohort of around 40 remaining MPs…