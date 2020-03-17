Which MPs are Self-Isolating?
22 MPs are so far self-isolating. If the working-age population of the UK were to self isolate at the same rate as MPs, 1,115.400 people would be in self-isolation in the country today. So far 1,543 people have officially tested positive for coronavirus in Britain, however the government publicly estimates the true number of cases is between 5,000 and 10,000.
Guido brings you a rolling list of MPs known to be in self-isolation…
March 17
March 16
- Giles Watling
- Andrew Gwynne
- Mary Foy
- Virendra Sharma
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy
- Kate Osborne – Confirmed case
March 13
- Nadia Whittome
- Andrea Jenkyns
-
Chloe Smith
- Alexander Stafford
- Olivia Blake
- Dehenna Davison
- James Brokenshire
- Lisa Cameron
March 12
-
Alex Chalk
- William Wragg
- Ruth Edwards
March 11
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan – tested negative for Coronavirus on March 12, however is self-isolating for a further seven days on medical advice.
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle
- Andrew Bridgen
- Charles Walker
- Edward Argar
-
Rachael Maskell
March 8
- Nadine Dorries – Confirmed Case
Let Guido know if he’s missed anyone…