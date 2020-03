New Tory MP Marco Longhi spent his morning badgering colleagues in their ‘Health and Social Care Support’ WhatsApp group offering suggestions as to how the NHS could overcome its ventilator shortage. One such suggestion seemed to include putting Coronavirus patients in grounded aircrafts so they can use the drop down oxygen masks…

Secretary of State for DfID Anne-Marie Trevelyan called the idea “not mad“. Well it is a little air-brained…