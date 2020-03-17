London Falls Silent

London has felt pretty desolate for the last day or two, and nowhere has picked that up better than ITV’s helicopter which captured these eerily quiet shots of major London landmarks this lunchtime. Seems people are heading the Government’s advice…

It was revealed yesterday that tube use has fallen by around 20%, meaning 1 million fewer people are commuting into the capital, and further tube restrictions are set to be implemented. If rumours Guido hears are true, Londoners who are currently away may want to return to the capital before next week…