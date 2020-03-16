Welsh Government to Live Stream Press Briefings

Live, on the record press briefings are suddenly all the rage. Today marks the first in a series of daily Coronavirus Briefings broadcast live from Downing Street from 16:45. This week also kicks off new open briefings from the Welsh Government, as is the case with so many other governments around the world, the Welsh will hold, open and transparent briefings:

“Each week, press office will host a briefing sessions for the press and the media with a Welsh Government Minister, who will talk about our top stories that week, and answer questions. The sessions will be on camera, and on the record. You are invited to bring a photographer/camera.”

One briefing, however, remains stubbornly behind closed doors. When will Number 10 finally #StreamTheBriefings..?