Piers Morgan Slapped Down By Public Health Expert

Clinical Director of the Scottish Government Professor Jason Leitch appeared on GMB this morning to help calm Piers down. It led to the most iconic line of the week…

“I’m not sure where your masters in Public Health came from Piers…”

Ouch.

Leitch went on to say that closing down mass gatherings at this point in the trajectory of the infection would not be helpful, and that the reason for the Scottish Government’s request with regards to large gatherings is not about transmission – it is about freeing up the medical staff who work on those events. Guido awaits the Government’s first televised Corona virus daily briefing later today for more information…