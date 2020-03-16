Parliamentary Votes to be Cancelled This Week

It’s not just members of the public that may miss the chance to vote soon. Senior parliamentary sources tell Guido it is thought the Government has been considering agreements to avoid Parliamentary votes in the coming week, with both budget-related legislation and coronavirus measures potentially just being nodded through without the need for MPs to go into the voting lobbies. Guido also hears that hundreds of MPs have chosen to stay in their constituencies today, avoiding Parliament…

Tory MPs’ 1922 drinks reception tonight night has been cancelled, while one MP tells Guido that “diaries are draining” of events, with scheduled meetings turning into phone conversations and others kicked into the long grass. Friday’s Parliamentary restrictions banned most visitors to the estate, however allowed the public in to watch debates. It’s now expected that too will end shortly…