Which MPs are Self-Isolating?

19 MPs are so far self-isolating. If the working-age population of the UK were to self isolate at the same rate as MPs, 905,000 people would be in self-isolation in the country today. So far 1,372 people have officially tested positive for coronavirus in Britain, however the government publicly estimates the true number of cases is between 5,000 and 10,000.

Guido brings you a rolling list of MPs known to be in self-isolation…

March 16

  • Mary Foy
  • Virendra Sharma
  • Bell Ribeiro-Addy
  • Kate Osborne – Confirmed case

March 13

  • Nadia Whittome
  • Andrea Jenkyns
  • Chloe Smith
  • Alexander Stafford
  • Olivia Blake
  • Dehenna Davison
  • James Brokenshire
  • Lisa Cameron

March 12

  • Alex Chalk
  • William Wragg
  • Ruth Edwards

March 11

  • Anne-Marie Trevelyan – tested negative for Coronavirus on March 12, however is self-isolating for a further seven days on medical advice.
  • Lloyd Russell-Moyle
  • Andrew Bridgen
  • Charles Walker
  • Edward Argar
  • Rachael Maskell

March 8

  • Nadine Dorries – Confirmed Case

Let Guido know if he’s missed anyone…
mdi-tag-outline Coronavirus
mdi-timer March 16 2020 @ 08:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story