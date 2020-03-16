Which MPs are Self-Isolating?

19 MPs are so far self-isolating. If the working-age population of the UK were to self isolate at the same rate as MPs, 905,000 people would be in self-isolation in the country today. So far 1,372 people have officially tested positive for coronavirus in Britain, however the government publicly estimates the true number of cases is between 5,000 and 10,000.

Guido brings you a rolling list of MPs known to be in self-isolation…

March 16

Mary Foy

Virendra Sharma

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Kate Osborne – Confirmed case

March 13

Nadia Whittome

Andrea Jenkyns

Chloe Smith

Alexander Stafford

Olivia Blake

Dehenna Davison

James Brokenshire

Lisa Cameron

March 12

Alex Chalk

William Wragg

Ruth Edwards

March 11

Anne-Marie Trevelyan – tested negative for Coronavirus on March 12, however is self-isolating for a further seven days on medical advice.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Andrew Bridgen

Charles Walker

Edward Argar

Rachael Maskell

March 8

Nadine Dorries – Confirmed Case

Let Guido know if he’s missed anyone…