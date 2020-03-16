Corbyn and 22 Fellow 70+ MPs to Self-Isolate

It’s expected that soon the Government will announce that every Briton over the age of 70 should self-isolate for “a very long time” to protect themselves from Coronavirus. Unfortunately for at least one prominent politician, they pass that threshold and therefore will also have to follow the advice. Jeremy Corbyn…

Corbyn isn’t the only one, with 22 fellow MPs also passing the 70-year age marker. Along with other MPs currently self-isolating, we would see 6.3% of MPs off work. Equivalent to 2,079,000 of the working population…

McDonnell – who is saved with his positively youthful 68 years of age – had already hinted everyone “should follow medical advice”; Corbyn, however, refused to commit, merely saying “I think we should ask people to isolate themselves if they have the symptoms in any form and if they are vulnerable.”

A Labour Party spokesman, however, has now confirmed to Guido that Corbyn will follow all advice in the event the Government tell all over-70s to self-isolate for months. A move that will undermine his attack line from the last few weeks that Boris is a “part-time Prime Minister”…

The full list of 70-year-old-plus MPs poised for lockdown: