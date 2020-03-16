Extinction Rebellion Rebrand to ‘Fight Coronavirus’

This morning photographers arrived at No. 10 to capture footage of a new group, ‘Pause the System‘, turning up in hazmat outfits to demand the Government do more to fight Coronavirus. The group’s demands include ‘pausing the system’ to respond to the ‘health emergency’, as well as demanding the Government “provide universal basic income and full statutory sick pay for all people, pause all mortgages and rents”. Isn’t it a coincidence that every time there’s a ‘crisis’ the only solution is Marxism?

The group’s third demand – “prevent future pandemics” gives the game away:

“Both the climate emergency and the factory farming and trade of animals bring strong threats of future pandemics. The government must act to reduce emissions to net zero, halt biodiversity loss, as well as ban factory farming and the trade of animals.”

There is little information about who is behind the shady group given, however the two press officer names – Steph Zupan and Dan Kidby – are, not to Guido’s surprise, Extinction Rebellion organisers and spokespeople.

Steph organised Animal Rebellion’s ‘Veggie Swarm Action’ last October, calling on the need “to engage in strategic direct action”. She also wrote that “scientists have warned us for decades now about our fate if we don’t make serious changes”. She doesn’t seem so keen on scientific advice these days…

Dan Kidby is also a spokesman for Animal Rebellion, who wrote “Animal Rebellion is a movement of people from all walks of life who have come together because the evidence is clear: a transition to a plant-based food system is critical to avert climate breakdown and mass extinction” helping to organise last year’s shut down of Smithfield Market. The climate communists will hijack any cause to push their absurd agenda…