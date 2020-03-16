BBC Considering Scrapping Audience for Question Time

Guido hears the Beeb are considering nuclear options to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, including scrapping the Question Time audience. TV channels in both Ireland and the Netherlands have begun running programmes without their usual live audiences…

A BBC spokesperson tells Guido they’re “keeping the situation with our audience-based programmes under review. While the current government advice doesn’t necessarily prevent such programmes taking place, this is a rapidly evolving situation and we take seriously our duty of care to audiences, panellists and our staff.” Who says all the Coronavirus news is negative…

UPDATE: Friday’s edition of Question Time sister programme Any Questions was done as a phone in from Broadcasting House without a live audience instead of its planned trip to the Shetland Islands.