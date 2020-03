44% of the population approve of the Government’s handling of the crisis with only 30% disapproving. The public remain divided on the severity of the crisis. 41% think the Government has reacted proportionally to the crisis, 40% think they haven’t done enough. Only two in five (42%) of Britons think they will catch coronavirus…

*Opinium Research carried out an online survey of 2,005 UK adults aged 18+ from 12th to 13th.