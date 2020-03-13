Sadiq to Abandon Tube Fares Freeze

Sadiq Khan has admitted today that his single fares freeze for tube journeys will end if he is elected for a second term (in the mayoral election that the Government insists is going ahead despite electoral commission advice). Not that you’d know from looking at his Twitter feed…

On the day that the Government is officially moving from ‘Contain’ to ‘Delay’, the tube fares freeze that only applied to single journeys and therefore helped tourists more than it did commuters will be scrapped. Sadiq has, however, committed to sticking with his bus fares freeze. A good day to bury bad news?