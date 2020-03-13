Question Time Expert Is Labour Member who Called Britain an ‘Embarassing Dirty Little Country’

Professor John Ashton used his prime slot on last night’s Question Time to repeatedly slam the Government’s four-stage coronavirus response policy. Fair enough. He was introduced as a “former regional director of Public Health England for the North West”. What viewers were not told, however, is that two years ago the Professor described himself as a:

“broad left , radical,non trot , baby boomer , green, gender inclusive , feminist labour .Party member for 53 years”

Ashton seems very angry with the Government for a whole host of reasons beyond Coronavirus, not least of all Brexit:

The day after the result of the referendum was announced, Ashton tweeted “What an embarrassing dirty little country we live in.”

He claimed that “after Brexit, the U.K. could disintegrate”.

Ashton is also a long-standing supporter of Labour’s radical four-day week policy, which would cripple the NHS.

He also had to take a leave of absence after attacking e-Cigarette advocates as “onanists” and “c**ts” on Twitter.

Ashton is so partisan to his core that he even called his son “Fabian Che”, or Che for short, after the Fabian Society and Che Guevara. A little more context from the programme last night would have been illuminating…

UPDATE: And now Professor Ashton has been on Sky News with no nod to his politics…