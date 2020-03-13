Mark Francois Gets More Ripped

Spartan Mark Francois has turned his anger to another topic this afternoon, ripping up a printed out two-paragraph email during a Commons debate he had received from a curt property developer in his constituency. His public display of distaste was reserved for one developer who wrote a discourteous email – another firm escaped ripping treatment by being more polite…

This marks the second time Francois has resorted to letter tearing. Last year in response to the CEO of Airbus intervening in the Brexit debate via a letter, the ERG stalwart tore it up live on the BBC.

Is any letter safe from the tumultuous tearing Tory?